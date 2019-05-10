NC mom in alleged baby kidnapping now charged with attempted murder

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin says authorities believe 7-week-old baby that was the subject of an alleged kidnapping was tossed down a 50-75 foot ravine.

In a press conference, Sheriff Griffin confirms the mother, 35-year-old Krista Noelle Madden is now charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police believe Madden acted alone, driving her child to Henderson County and abandoning her before ditching her vehicle and telling police the child had been kidnapped.

Investigators say on Thursday at around 6 p.m. Madden approached a man at the Barnwell Baptist Church in Henderson County, just down the road from where her car was abandoned. Police say she told the man she and her baby were kidnapped.

The man called authorities and Madden was taken to the Sheriff’s Department to be interviewed.

Police say the 35-year-old mother did not admit to coming up with a kidnapping scheme but say the information she gave them during their interview was telling. “She did provide enough information about her involvement that gave us the probable cause that working with junction with the district attorney as we made contact and came to the conclusion we would move ahead with the attempted murder charge,” said Sheriff Griffin in a press conference Friday morning.

