Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight leaving RDU

NEW YORK CITY (WTVD) — There was a disturbance aboard a flight leaving Raleigh-Durham International Aiport headed for New York City on Friday, and a passenger tells Eyewitness News that a suicidal woman tried to open the plane door as it descended into LaGuardia Airport.

The Republic Airways-operated Delta flight originated in Raleigh, North Carolina, and touched down without incident, but it was met on the runway by law enforcement personnel.

Authorities said the passenger made comments about wanted to take her own life and was acting in a manner that could have been a danger to herself and others and had to be restrained.

