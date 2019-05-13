School votes Wilmington teen with special needs as prom king

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We have an update to a promposal that gave us all the feels.

Back in April, Ashley High School senior Nic Cox was asked by his friend to go to the prom.

Nic was working at Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop in Wilmington when Jocelyn Savard came in for a visit and surprised him.

The sweet moment was captured on camera.

During Ashley High’s prom over the weekend Nic was even more shocked when we was voted by the student body as prom king.

Cameras were rolling again to capture the exciting moment for the teen. You can watch his reaction in the video player above.

We will have more on his story tonight on WWAY News at 11 p.m.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.