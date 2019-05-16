Cafeteria worker says she lost job for giving boy free lunch

CANAAN, NH (AP) — A school cafeteria worker in New Hampshire says she lost her job for letting a student have a lunch even though there was no money in his account.

Bonnie Kimball tells the Valley News she was fired March 28 by her employer, a vendor that supplies food to the Mascoma Valley Regional High School in Canaan.

Kimball says that when the student’s account showed no funds, she quietly told him “‘tell (your) mom you need money,'” and provided a lunch. A day later, she claims she was terminated.

A spokeswoman for Manchester-based Cafe Services said in a statement Thursday it “would never authorize an employee to not feed a student or staff member a meal.” But the spokeswoman said Cafe Services can’t discuss workers’ employment or termination.

The district school board voted Tuesday to continue using the company.