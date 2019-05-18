Local church aids in world hunger campaign

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — Rise Against Hunger reports 821 million people in the world don’t get the food they need to live a healthy life, but the United Nations is committed to ending world hunger by 2030 with the help of local communities like Wilmington.

Saint James Parish Episcopal Church in downtown Wilmington is aiding in the call to action by partnering with the international organization “Rise Against Hunger.” Multi-generations of families packed meals Saturday morning at the church to be sent overseas to countries in tremendous need for sustainable food.

“One of the missions of the episcopal church is to reach out to other people and also to involve ourselves in activities that spread the good news of the gospel throughout the world,” Outreach Committee member Janet Ward said.

Ward says the church’s outreach committee and their community partner, Spiritual Souls Center, that joined in on the impact campaigned planned to pack 20,000 meals this year.