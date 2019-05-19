Swimmers pulled from water at Emerald Isle beach, one in critical condition

Four swimmers were pulled from the rough waters at an Emerald Isle beach on Sunday. One is in serious condition.

NewsChannel 12’s Kori Johnson was in Emerald Isle when the rescues happened. Emerald Isle Fire Chief Bill Walker told Johnson a call came in at 2:02 p.m. about four people being in the water who needed assistance.

- Advertisement -

Surfers were pulling three people from the water as a man who was still in was yelling for help. A surfer went out, grabbed him and pulled him to shore.

EMS and other Emerald Isle officials arrived and performed CPR on the man, who is 48, from Jacksonville and was unconscious. He was transported to Carteret Health Care where he was listed in critical condition.

National Weather Service officials issued a red flag notice for the beaches on Sunday. Walker announced on Facebook they were changing to yellow flags and would monitor the situation and change as needed.

Related Article: Strong storms in US South kill at least 8 and injure dozens

The rescues come after five people have drowned over the past couple of weeks. in Emerald Isle before a . Earlier this week, .

This is a developing story. You can read updates here. We will have more information as it becomes available.