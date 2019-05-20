First system of 2019 Atlantic hurricane season may form early this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Meteorologists are monitoring an area of showers and thunderstorms to the north of the Bahamas that may become the first named tropical system of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

This cluster of stormy weather has a short window of opportunity to strengthen into a more coherent area of low pressure.

This disturbance could become a subtropical or tropical depression as it wanders to the north-northeast into Tuesday.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate this area of disturbed weather on Monday afternoon to determine if there is enough spin in the lower levels of the atmosphere to designate it as a tropical depression or storm.

130p Monday: Broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda has a 70% chance of becoming a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone later today or tonight. Interests in Bermuda should monitor this system’s progress. More https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/bVdo9p8ZqS — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 20, 2019

If it strengthens enough to become a tropical storm, it would acquire the first name on the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season list, Andrea.

If it does not organize by later Tuesday or Wednesday, the system will lose its opportunity to do so as it becomes absorbed into a cold front.

The system could enhance gusty shower and thunderstorm activity, as well as rough seas, around Bermuda Tuesday into Wednesday.

The season is officially from June 1 through November 30.

Check out more information on WWAY Hurricane Center. The StormTrack3 Hurricane Special airs on 7:30 p.m. on WWAY CBS on May 31.