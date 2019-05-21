‘Use of Force’ simulator approved for Wilmington police

WILMGINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington city leaders approved new tech to come to WPD’s latest training facility. Wilmington police hope to use driving and “use of force” simulators at the new Haynes Lacewell training facility that is under construction.

WPD tells us the simulators have screens that surround the trainee. It will place officers into scenarios where they can interact and respond to a situation mirroring what could be seen in the real world.

Both simulators could cost nearly $400,000.

Police Chief Ralph Evangelous says the “use of force” training will be just as thorough but faster with this machine. He says the current training takes planning, scheduling and more personnel whereas the simulator would need a handful of officers to train on. He adds that it will help the public be more aware of the critical decisions police have to make.

“We’ll be able to get them through more often throughout the year number one, number two we can get the public through there,” said Chief Evangelous. “So we want to put our public, put our lawmakers, our representatives, our community groups. Let’s put them through and let’s see how these decision making processes work.”

The “use of force” simulator will be rented for 5 years. Chief Evangelous says that’s because he expects the department to have access to virtual reality training in the coming years.The simulator will also be rented to law enforcement agencies around the region accoridng to Evangelous.