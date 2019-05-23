Sweet n Savory ends Kickstarter campaign for second location

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Plans are on the back burner for Sweet n Savory Cafe to use crowd-sourced funding for expansion.

The Wilmington-based restaurant still plans to open a second location in Leland.

Restaurant managers posted on social media they knew the concept of co-creating and sharing profits of a new location with the community was an idealistic long shot, but decided to take a leap of faith to see what happened.

With its Kickstarter campaign running for about 10 days now, they have decided to focus on more traditional funding through private debt in order to open by their planned date in September.