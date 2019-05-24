Checkpoints planned on roads, water this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Multiple agencies began the 9th annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign today ahead of Memorial Day to help with safety during the holiday weekend and throughout the summer.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, NC Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving team up each year for the safety initiative to reduce alcohol-related accidents on the roads and waterways.

Enforcement officers will conduct sobriety checkpoints starting this weekend to promote public awareness and hopefully convince people to steer clear of impaired driving and boating.

The efforts are centered on the four busiest summer weekends. In addition to this weekend, that includes June 28-30, July 5-7 and Aug. 31-Sept. 2.