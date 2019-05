WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)– The National Weather Service reports Sunday’s daytime high temperature was 100° at Wilmington International Airport (ILM).

This breaks the record of 98° that was set back in 1953.

- Advertisement -

Today also marks the earliest date ILM has ever hit 100°. The previous date was on June 1, 1958.

As blistering heat conditions persist in the forecast this upcoming week, there is a high potential for additional record-breaking temperatures to come.