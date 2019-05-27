1-year-old North Carolina boy killed in golf cart accident

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a 1-year-old boy was killed when the golf cart he and family members were riding in hit a pothole and overturned.

News sources report Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger says there were three adults and four children in the golf cart on Sunday when it hit the pothole, experienced a steering malfunction and overturned north of the Trump National Golf Club on Lake Norman, approximately 35 miles north of Charlotte.

- Advertisement -

The child was identified as Kipton Jester of Denver, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The others in the golf cart were ejected, except for 3-year-old girls, who were wearing seat belts.

Swagger said the survivors suffered various minor injuries. He also said charges are not likely in the accident.