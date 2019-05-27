Water conservation urged for Memorial Day throughout Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Water customers throughout Brunswick County are urged to conserve water this Memorial Day.

Brunswick County Public Utilities says because of drought conditions combined with the increased amount of visitors in the area during the holiday weekend, Brunswick County Public Utilities is experiencing record water demands.

The utility asks that customers of all public water systems use water wisely during the Memorial Day holiday and defer irrigation and other high water use activities until after sunset today.

This request is directed to all public water system customers in Brunswick County, including those served by utilities that get their water from Brunswick County Public Utilities, such as Bald Head Island, H2GO, Holden Beach, Leland, Navassa, Northwest, Oak Island, Ocean Isle Beach, Shallotte and Southport. It does not affect customers using water from their own well.

