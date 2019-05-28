Staff rallies behind Leland business owner who lost everything in house fire

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — What goes around comes around. For a Leland business owner, he is in shock at how the community is rallying behind him.

P.T.’s Grille owner Aaron Hyatt lost just about everything when his house burned down Sunday.

The staff at P.T.’s says they are just trying to give back to the man who has given so much. They say he is one of the most humble people, but they insisted on doing something.

“I didn’t even know that I knew so many people that have reached out to me,” Hyatt said. “It’s been very humbling.”

Now, his staff wants to give back to the person they say gives so much.

“It’s a time for the community to come together and that’s what he’s always said to us, ‘we’re a community and that’s what we do when something bad happens. We come together.’ So I feel that same way,” Manager Sabra Child said. “We’ll come together for you just as well as you get everybody to come together for other people, you know.”

Child says Hyatt has given to countless people in the community. He held numerous fundraisers for Madison Williams, who recently lost her fight with cancer. Hyatt also fed first responders and our own WWAY team during Hurricane Florence.

There are just some reasons why Child says they are holding an ongoing fundraiser at the restaurant.

Hyatt says he is overwhelmed by generosity.

“I can’t even begin to thank everybody,” Hyatt said. “It’s probably the only thing that’s keeping me going right now. Immediately, my daughter and I had all the help we could imagine.”

The staff at P.T.’s will be collecting donations for Hyatt and his daughter all day Friday from clothing to household items to money.

They also started a GoFundMe, visit here if you would like to donate.