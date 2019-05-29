Do mosquitoes bite certain people more than others? NC expert says yes

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — The female mosquito is the one that bites – and she’s looking to get some of your blood so she can digest it and convert it into the energy she needs to make her eggs.

UNC Charlotte Professor Dr. Daniel Janies says he can explain why mosquitoes are especially bad in the Charlotte area.

“We’ve done some research on this and we have an idea that it has to do with the landscape, and heterogeneities in landscape, and the closeness between bodies of water and people,” Dr. Janies says. “Right around here, for example, we have the Sugar Creek and so forth and that’s right near big populations of people.”

And having more mosquitoes means more bites.

But, do some people get bit more than others? Dr. Janies says yes.

“Getting bitten by a mosquito or being attractive for mosquitoes has several factors. People say the way you smell, and certain blood types give off a certain attractive smell. Type O apparently. The way you dress. Dark clothing makes them easier when they’re trying to find you. Higher body temperature makes them easier to find you. And higher CO2 that you’re breathing out,” Dr. Janies explained.

