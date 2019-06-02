Park ranger: 17-year-old girl bitten by shark

A teenager suffered a shark bite at a beach location at Fort Macon State Park on Sunday, according to a park ranger.

Paul Terry, who works at Fort Macon, confirmed to NewsChannel 12’s Kori Johnson a 17-year-old female suffered a bite while swimming at the beach. Officials were called to the area around 12:20 p.m. to a report of a person who was suffering from a shark bite.

- Advertisement -

You can read more here.

Atlantic Beach Fire Department released this statement on Sunday about the incident: