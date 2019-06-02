Park ranger: 17-year-old girl bitten by shark

ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County (WCTI) — A teenager suffered a shark bite at a beach location at Fort Macon State Park on Sunday, according to a park ranger.
Paul Terry, who works at Fort Macon, confirmed to NewsChannel 12’s Kori Johnson a 17-year-old female suffered a bite while swimming at the beach. Officials were called to the area around 12:20 p.m. to a report of a person who was suffering from a shark bite.
Atlantic Beach Fire Department released this statement on Sunday about the incident:
Atlantic Beach Fire Department confirms firefighters and paramedics responded to the area of Fort Macon State Park bathhouse at 1219pm on June 2, 2019 for an incident involving a 17 yo female with severe injuries to her leg and hands from a marine animal bite. ABFD Paramedics immediately transported the patient to an awaiting East Care Helicopter at Carteret Health Care where she was flown to Vidant Medical Center. The patient sustained deep lacerations to her leg, pelvic, and hand areas. ABFD cannot confirm what type of marine life was involved until further information is received from specialists and marine biologists. We will provide further updates when more accurate information is received.