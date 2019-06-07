Father, child killed, mother severely hurt on way to beach birthday celebration

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Highway Patrol says a child injured in a traffic crash in Columbus County yesterday has died one day before her birthday.

Sgt. Matt Young says Monika Deshmukh, 36, was driving a Ford Focus when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the end of the ramp from US 74 East to US 410 and into into the path of an oncoming tanker truck. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. north of Chadbourn.

Deshmukh’s husband Mukesh, 37, died at the scene. Sgt. Young says Monika Deshmukh and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Divija were airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington and later to a hospital in Chapel Hill, where the child died.

Young said the family was from Cary and that they were headed to the beach to celebrate Divija’s birthday today.

Young says the driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt and was not at fault.