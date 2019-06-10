Highway Patrol investigating after 3-year-old struck, killed in neighborhood

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol they are investigating an accident after a 3 year old child was struck and killed by a car. This all happened within a mobile home community in New Hanover County. It’s a story that you saw here first on The Cape Fear CW News at 10.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating this incident and will not say how the child died. They say the child was hit by a car and later died at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Neighbors say the child was run over by a person backing out of a driveway in the neighborhood. They say it appeared to be an accident.

Jennifer Hewett who recorded it all playing out as first responders came into the neighborhood says many are saddened and still in shock.

“It’s a sad, sad thing. I just feel like it could have been prevented. I don’t know pray for the family I know they are probably devastated right now. I couldn’t imagine, I could not imagine going through anything like that,”says Hewett

The video shows New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputies and New Hanover Fire and EMS responded to the incident.

The State Highway Patrol tells me they are still investigating and that it is too early to know if any charges will be filed against the driver.