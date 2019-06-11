UNCW goalkeeper taking the World Cup by storm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Jamaican women’s national team was shutout in their FIFA World Cup opener by Brazil on Sunday 3-0, but UNCW goalkeeper Sydney Schneider stole the show.

The 19 year old started in goal for Jamaica and recorded three outstanding saves to keep the game within striking distance for her team. The nation took notice of Schneider play on the field and she became a sensation on social media.

The Seahawk rising junior received praise from U.S Women’s Soccer great Hope Solo and even Jamaican super star Usain Bolt on twitter.

“Yes mi Keeper,”exclaimed Jamaican gold medalist Usain Bolt.

“Massive save and performance from Sydney Schneider yesterday,”says U.S women’s soccer legend Hope Solo. “Your focus and talent is a showcase on how pivotal goalkeepers are in the World Cup.”

Schneider played on and off for the UNCW women’s soccer team last fall due to qualifying games for the World Cup. The Seahawks head coach though isn’t surprised with the success she has had on the games biggest stage.

“We knew what type of talent she is, but its hard to predict that moment for anyone,”says UNCW women’s soccer head coach Chris Neal. “This is an amazing moment that no one predicted, but we knew that Sydney had that type of talent in her.”

Schneider and the Jamaica team will be back on the pitch on Friday at noon ET to take on Italy in group play.