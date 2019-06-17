Police arrest brother of murder victim in connection with shooting

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Police have made three arrests in connection with a Friday night shooting in Shallotte that killed a teen and sent another victim to the hospital. One of those arrested is the brother of the murder victim.

According to Sgt. John Holman with the Shallotte Police Department, the first person arrested was Colby Neil Pridgen, 17, of Shallotte. He is charged with:

One count felony murder

One count assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

One count carrying a concealed weapon

One count attempting to sell and deliver a controlled substance

One count possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a controlled substance

One count possession of a hand gun by a minor

Sgt. Holman says Pridgen was given no bond due to the murder charge.

Also arrested were Kasey Hollar, 19, of Ocean Isle Beach, and Javon Bethel, 17, of Shallotte, the brother of murder victim Jacary Bethel. They were both charged with:

One count first degree kidnapping

One count common law robbery

One count conspiracy to commit common law robbery

Hollar and Bethel are each being held on a $100,000 bond.

Sgt. Holman says the other shooting victim is still receiving treatment at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and is in stable condition.