WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

WPD says Lanielle Murrell was wearing a long multicolored red and yellow dress when she was last seen on May 21, 2019.

She is described as 5’8″ tall, has a slim build, black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.