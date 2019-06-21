UNCW standout Devontae Cacok signs Exhibit 10 deal with Los Angeles Lakers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Former UNCW super star Devontae Cacok will get his shot to make an NBA team. The Seahawk big man was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers to an “Exhibit 10” deal last night following the 2019 NBA Draft.

The deal will allow the Lakers to have some flexibility with Cacok. They have the option turn his deal into a two-way contract. The other option would be if he goes into the Lakers training camp, is cut from the roster, but joins the Lakers G-League affiliate.

- Advertisement -

Last season Cacok averaged just over 15 points per game for UNCW to go along with 12 rebounds per contest, which ranked him number one the national for double-doubles. The call on Thursday night was not only a weight off his chest, but the opportunity he had been waiting for.

“This is the first step for me and I just needed an opportunity,”said Cacok. “I am going to go out there and give it everything I have with the Lakers, like I have done here at UNCW.”

Cacok plans to play for the Lakers Summer League team in Las Vegas. The NBA Summer League will get underway on July 5th.