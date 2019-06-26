Police look for suspected hit-and-run driver after woman injured on moped

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Warrants have been issued for a Wilmington man police suspect was involved in a hit-and-run involving a woman on a moped.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the suspect, identified as Anthony Shontrez Lewis, 25, cut across several lanes of traffic and struck the 30-year-old woman near the intersection of 9th and Wooster Streets on June 17 around 5 p.m.

The impact threw the woman several feet into the air. She landed in the middle of the road. Witnesses helped move the woman and her borrowed moped from the street.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The moped was destroyed in the collision.

WPD says Lewis is wanted for felony hit and run causing bodily injuries and reckless driving to endanger.

If you know where he is, contact WPD at 910.343.3609 or use Text A Tip.