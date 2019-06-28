Affordable housing project complete for disabled homeless

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Twenty four homeless people with chronic disabilities have a new place to call home in Wilmington.

SECU Lakeside Reserve marked the end of the second and final phase of the affordable housing project this morning.

The first phase allowed 16 people to move into units at the property on Lake Shore Drive behind Legion Stadium two years ago. Now, the building can hold 40 residents.

Good Shepherd Center Senior Development Director Jane Birnbach said each unit is 660 square feet that comes with living space, a kitchen, a dining area, a bedroom and a bathroom.

Birnbach said they built it so people can live here with dignity and respect.

“It’s been overwhelming. They are beyond grateful. One of the women who is moving in today said to me yesterday, ‘I don’t play the lottery, but I feel like I’ve won it,'” Birnbach said.

With public and private support, $5 million was raised for this project.

Birnbach said they already have 24 people and a waiting list to move in next.