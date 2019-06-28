Fiction to Fashion highlights students’ passions and creativity

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some very creative students showed off their passion for fashion Friday night, showcasing designs made from old library materials.

Students have spent the past few months creating outfits out of unconventional materials, like discarded library books, cassette tapes and CD’s.

Some girls participating say the event gives them a chance to practice their passion.

“This is a really good opportunity for kids and teenagers to be able to do fashion design for the first time,” said participant Cammy Herbert. “And it’s nice to feel like a model for a couple nights.”

Tonight they hit the runway at the Cameron Art Museum for a chance to win titles such as “crowd favorite”, “best runway swagger” and “best accessory.”

“It just gives me a chance to be creative and actually push myself to do something within a certain schedule, so I really enjoy it,” said participant Hadley Todd.

Fiction to Fashion is put on each year by the New Hanover County Library, and won an award from the National Association of Counties in 2018.