Possibility for civil suit against New Hanover Co. Schools officials after sex crimes controversy

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Hours before a special meeting by the New Hanover County school board, attorneys announced that victims of sex crimes within the school district are exploring the possibility of a lawsuit.

Two law firms announced Tuesday that they are looking at evidence that may lead to a possible civil lawsuit against the school district following the latest convictions of a former teacher.

“Our firms represent several victims of sexual abuse that occurred at local New Hanover

County Schools within the last two decades,” announced Joel Rhine and Martin Ramey with the Rhine Law firm in conjunction with James Lea and Ryan Schultz with the Lea/Schultz Law Firm. “The most recent reports follow the sentencing of former science teacher Mike Kelly to as many as 31 years on multiple charges by a New Hanover County Superior

Court Judge.”

Michael Kelly, 50, faced multiple charges, including multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child, indecent liberties with a student and second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He pleaded guilty two weeks ago to the crimes and may spend between 17 and 31 years behind bars.

“Our focus is on whether anyone employing Kelly knew of his behavior and should bear any responsibility within our civil justice system to our clients,” said the attorneys.

Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan says 19 victims were involved in charges dating back as far as 2003, all the way up through 2018. Investigations by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney have shifted to the state level. These investigations take a look into how the school district handled the case of Kelly and his crimes.

“We are working diligently to conduct an independent civil investigation into the

facts, one separate from that being conducted by law enforcement and/or the school system,” said the attorneys.