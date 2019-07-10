2 arrested after drug bust at Wilmington home with infant inside

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man and woman are behind bars facing child abuse and other charges after illegal drugs and an infant were found inside a Wilmington home.

The Wilmington Police Department’s Special Investigations Division served a search warrant in the 700 block of S. 8th Street after receiving several tips about suspected drug activity in the area.

During a search of the home, police seized 45 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of marijuana and approximately one gram of methamphetamine.

Police also discovered an infant in the home.

Following the month-long investigation, Peter Ramon Galloway, 33, was served with nine charges including trafficking cocaine (2 counts), conspiracy to traffic cocaine, sell/deliver cocaine (2 counts), possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine (3 counts), possession with intent to sell/distribute controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park (3 counts), maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor child abuse, and possession of marijuana.

Victoria Ashley Morris, 31, faces eight charges including trafficking cocaine (2 counts), conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine, possession with intent to sell/distribute controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor child abuse, and possession of marijuana.

Galloway received a $3 million secured bond and Morris received a $1.5 million secured bond.