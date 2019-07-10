History repeats itself: Lenny Simpson

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cori “Coco” Gauff took the tennis world by storm at Wimbledon and it began by beating her idol Venus Williams. There’s a similar story right here in our own backyard.

Lenny Simpson is known for so much in the community of Wilmington, but did you know he was once at the top of the tennis game?

“I’ve seen this story…before,” Simpson said.

The story he is referring is that of American tennis phenom Coco Gauff playing on tennis’s biggest stage against her idol Venus Williams.

“Here we are both 15, African Americans, playing against our idol. Me playing against my hero Arthur Ash, she’s playing against Venus Williams, her idol.”

The only difference was Simpson didn’t quite have the same success against Arthur Ash.

“It didn’t go well, he beat me like a drum. I mean did not take any pity on me at all. I mean my nerves just got the best of me.”

At the end of the day, it’s about the impact Coco Gauff has made not only on the tennis community world wide, but those young players right here in Wilmington.

“From Wilmington to Wimbledon and back again because that’s the effect that it has had on our younger kids and that’s exactly what you want. That’s what its all about.”