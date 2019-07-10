Support the Port among winners of disaster recovery grant

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington organization will get a $25,000 grant to put towards health and wellness recovery from Hurricane Florence.

The money is part of a bigger grant from the North Carolina Community Foundation.

The foundation gave out a total of $300,000 to organizations around the state.

The founder of Support the Port says this is the biggest grant the group has ever received.

Cedric Harrison says there is still so much work to be done after Florence. He says they will use the money to host a “Remember to Relax” series.

“One of the main things that we really need to recover from, that’s our mental state of mind,” Harrison said. “A lot of us were traumatized during that time during this disaster. We wanted to put together a series that helps people to make sure they take care of themselves, and to start recovering from the hurricane mentally.”

Black River Health Services in Pender County will also receive grant money that will be used to train leaders in how to share critical information with Spanish-speaking residents during times of disaster.