Judge denies attempt for rescue squadron to stall agreement termination

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A volunteer rescue squadron wants to stay active serving the community and they are willing to go to court for it.

Brunswick County commissioners voted earlier in May to end their agreement with Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squadron. Earlier this month that vote was solidified with the budget approval. The EMS and first response team attempted to file an injunction on the move.

Today Coastline officials say that injunction was denied in Superior Court.

They are weighing the options of an appeal. The squadron will no longer be allowed to operate after this Saturday.