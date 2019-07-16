Caught on Camera: Alligator on Oak Island beach

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Alligators can show up nearly anywhere in the Cape Fear, but it is not often they are found on the beach.

Mary Lewis Scoville says she was near the Oak Island Pier around 10:30 Thursday morning when she saw the alligator on the beach.

- Advertisement -

She says the seemed to be struggling to swim and somebody said they had called the game warden, but Scoville never saw them come.

Oak Island Water Rescue took notice and shared what she caught on camera. Oak Island Water Rescue says remember to give local wildlife space since we are playing in their sandbox.