Murder suspect in Wilmington shooting being held without bond

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man facing a murder charge for a shooting in Wilmington over the weekend faced a judge for the first time this morning.

Jody Farrow, 33, is charged with first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

- Advertisement -

Farrow made his first appearance in a New Hanover County courtroom Tuesday morning.

Police went to a home on Nina Place around 11 p.m. Sunday night and found Deaundre Idris Sansbury dead in the home.

The judge told Farrow he would be represented by the capital defenders office and will appear in court again on August 1 in felony court.

The judge did not discuss a bond with prosecutors.