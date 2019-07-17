More affordable housing under construction in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington will soon have more affordable housing options.

Wilmington city leaders broke ground on the Dawson Lofts this morning.

Twenty-four units will be built at the corner of 10th Street and Dawson Street.

A two person household must make no more than $46,600 to qualify to live there.

Wilmington Housing Authority Board Chair Kenneth Chestnut said there has been a shortage of affordable housing for years and Hurricane Florence made it worse.

“We lost a number of units, maybe over 1,000 units after hurricane Florence that are not still back online and so anything we can do to add quality affordable housing units is very very significant,” Chestnut said.

He said the project will take about ten months to complete. Chestnut said they hope to build another 24 units on the same property sometime in the future.