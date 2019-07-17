Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) — Vice President Mike Pence spoke to about 600 Fort Bragg troops Wednesday afternoon.

Pence visited the base on his way to a campaign appearance with President Donald Trump.

“When I told (Trump) I was going to be at Fort Bragg, I think he sounded just a little bit jealous,” Pence told the crowd. “He’s a great champion of the men and women who serve in our Armed Forces and their families and he wanted me to express his thanks.”

Pence expressed his own appreciation to the troops saying “as I travel around this country, the American people are grateful, every day, for your service.”

