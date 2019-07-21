Early morning fire destroys North Topsail Beach home

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Town officials say a home caught fire early Sunday morning with more than a dozen people inside in North Topsail Beach.

At 4:58 a.m., North Topsail Beach Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a home along New River Inlet Road. Fire crews from Turkey Creek, Holly Ridge, Surf City and Onslow County EMS also helped NTBFD.

Thanks to the efforts of these crews, the fire was under control by 5:30 a.m. according to town officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was injured- this includes civilians and first responders. The duplex was occupied by approximately 15 people. The occupants are visiting the area and are now staying with other family members who are also vacationing in the area.

As of 2:00 PM, crews were still on scene wetting down “hot spots.” There was and continues to be traffic congestion. We ask that the public do their part by avoiding this area if possible.

Town Manager Bryan Chadwick would like to thank the fire, police and EMS first responders who worked together to prevent further tragedy.