‘Halloween’ sequels to reunite Jamie Lee Curtis with Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Michael Myers will take another stab at Jamie Lee Curtis in the new “Halloween” sequel, and he’s going to do it in Wilmington.

The next installment in the legendary slasher movie franchise will film in the Port City, according to a spokeswoman with producer Blumhouse Productions.

Last week, Blumhouse, which also produced recent horror films like “Get Out” and “Us,” announced it had ordered two more sequels, “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends,” to be released on October 16, 2020 and October 15, 2021, respectively.

Shot in Charleston, 2018′s “Halloween” was a direct sequel to the 1978 original that ignored the seven sequels it previously spawned and brought Curtis’ famed survivor Laurie Strode back to face off with her knife-wielding tormentor. The film was a massive hit and became the highest-earning installment in the franchise’s history, grossing more than $250 million worldwide.

How the local production of “Halloween” will unfold is still a bit of a mystery. Although a “Halloween” movie is confirmed to shoot in Wilmington, the Blumhouse spokeswoman stopped short of confirming both films would be shot locally.

