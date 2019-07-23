Victims of Michael Kelly file civil lawsuit against former teacher, county school leaders

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The victims of Michael Kelly are now suing the former teacher convicted in a sex crime scandal as well as the New Hanover County School system.

Kelly is in prison after being convicted on numerous charges. Kelly pleaded guilty to nearly 60 charges including indecent liberties with a child.Attorneys for the victims announced the lawsuit this afternoon.

HAPPENING NOW: Two law firms including @RhineLawFirm announce lawsuits against frmr teacher Mike Kelly after sexual abuse conviction. @WWAY pic.twitter.com/S7qeRfaF6S — Andrew James (@AndrewJamesWWAY) July 23, 2019

The Rhine Law Firm along with the Lea Schultz Law Firm are saying it’s time to clean house in the school’s administration. The lawsuit has the potential to become a class action suit. That’s due to the fact that according to prosecutors, there were at elast 19 known victims of Michael Kelly’s sexual abuse.

“And it became about protecting the reputation of the school system or I guess the adminIstrator involved or somebody else’s reputation,” said attorney James Lea. “It was not about protecting the children and it’s been that way for in my opinion a long time.”

The school system has informed WWAY that they cannot comment at this time until they have reviewed the lawsuit.

“It’s going to be up to them on how much a war they are going to wage on their victims,” said attorney Joel Rhine.