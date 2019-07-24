UPDATE: Wilmington Police Department identify alleged bank robber

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department have identified the man who allegedly robbed First Bank on Tuesday.

John Howard Johnson, has been identified as the man who allegedly robbed the bank in downtown Wilmington.

Witnesses say Johnson entered the bank around 9 a.m., handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded money.

He left the bank and is believed to have left the area in a tan 2015 Nissan Altima.

Johnson is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon. Anyone with information should use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.