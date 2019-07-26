Former UNCW catcher Ryan Jeffers called up to Double-A

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Former UNCW catcher Ryan Jeffers continues to climb up the minor league ranks. Jeffers was called up to the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday.

Jeffers started the season in Class A-Advanced Fort Meyers where he was hitting .256 with 10 home runs and 40 runs batted in. He is ranked as the No.17 prospect in the Twins organization according to MLB.com.

Jeffers was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft.