Topsail Turtle Blast to raise money for local food pantry

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of rubber turtles are getting ready to race for a good cause on Topsail Island.

The Topsail Turtle Blast is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Share the Table.

Share the Table is committed to helping all food insecure neighbors in Pender and Onslow Counties.

Share the Table offers free community means every Sunday night at 5:30. Share the Table also has a food pantry where families and individuals can shop for grocery items once per week. The Pantry is open 4 days week.

Finally, the organization offers “Meals Until No Child Hungers” or MUNCH. This is their school backpack program. Several churches have teamed up with Share the Table to help serve Topsail’s three elementary school and middle school. Food is packed in backpacks and sent home every Friday with students in need. This program is also offered throughout the summer, delivered to those children and families in need by volunteers of Faith Harbor United Methodist Church.

Organizers have a goal of 2,000 adoptions for the turtle blast. Each turtle is $5. The money all goes to Share the Table.

On Thursday, August 1 at Topsail Moose Lodge, the fire department will blast the rubber turtles with water to send them racing. The event starts at 5:30 PM with music, food vendors and kid’s activities. Turtle racing starts at 6:30 PM.