Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend takes stand in murder trial

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — The man on trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend took the stand in a New Hanover County courtroom today.

Joseph Corbett III faces life without the possibility of parole in the 2017 shooting of Shantell Williams.

- Advertisement -

It took a while for the trial to begin this morning. Prosecutors and defense attorneys went back and forth over which incidents in Corbett’s criminal history were acceptable to discuss.

When Corbett finally took the stand around noon, prosecutors questioned the series of events that sent Corbett to the hospital twice before he allegedly shot and killed Williams in broad daylight.