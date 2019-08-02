New Hanover looks to keep tradition alive with new coach at the helm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– There will be a bit of a different look to the New Hanover High School football team in 2019. In January, the school announced that it would be hiring Dylan Dimock as the new head football coach.

Dimock takes over a Wildcats program that went 9-4 last year before falling in the 2nd round of the Class 3A playoffs. New Hanover will have to replace 27 graduating seniors from a year ago, but they are up for the challenge alongside their new head coach.

“It was a hard transition at first, but now we have that bond together,”says senior running back Jabez Howard. “It going to be good and we don’t really look at it as a loss.”

Dylan Dimock comes over to the New Hanover program after spending the past 10 seasons at Hoggard High School as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. It didn’t take long for the Wildcats new head man to find a connection with his players.

“We spent some time together on out of town trips this summer, they got to know me and I got to know them,”says Dimock. “They know my expectations of them and they have responded well.”

New Hanover will open up their 2019 regular season on the road on August 23rd against West Carteret High School.