Local woman celebrates 90th birthday handcuffed in rear of police car

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — Handcuffed and riding in the backseat of a police car is on the last things most people want to do, but one Wilmington woman says it’s all she wanted for her 90th birthday.

“It’s been on my bucket list to ride in the back of a police car handcuffed, so here I am,” Dorothy Maloney said while riding in the rear of a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office patrol car Saturday afternoon.

Dorothy says she could have never imagined crossing this item off her bucket list.

“I had an incident in New Jersey where we were hit by another car and we had to get to a doctor and the policeman said ‘I’ll put you in the back of the car’ and I said ‘Oh, it’s been on my bucket list,” Dorothy said.

Her daughter-in-law Lisa Maloney says when she heard the story she was determined to make it all happen for Dorothy’s 90th birthday.

“That’s all she wanted in life was to ride, so I was like let’s make this happen,” Lisa said.

So, Lisa joined the “Wilmington North Carolina Friends” Facebook group asking for community help and it worked. Deputy J.G. McDonald was able to make Dorothy’s wish come true.

“I couldn’t imagine,” Dorothy said. “I thought ‘Why is he here?’ I said I guess they sent someone to make sure we don’t park over there across the street. It says ‘no parking’ so we were being very faithful about parking over here, but I figured that’s what happened.”

Dorothy says this is one ride she will never forget.