PENDER COUNTY,NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed construction underway off of Factory Road in Hampstead? County Planning Director Kyle Breuer says new homes are on the way.

Breuer says Wilmington-based construction company Logan Homes are the builders of the approved 119 single family lots. He says he’s uncertain when the project will be complete.

StarNews reporter Mark Darrough reports Logan Home plans to complete the homesite by Fall 2020.