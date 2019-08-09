Local photographer to release Surf City swing bridge documentary

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City swing bridge closed for good in December, but a local photographer wants to preserve its memories forever by releasing a documentary about the iconic bridge.

Surf City Photographer Jeff Wenzel is known around the community for his drone photography.

- Advertisement -

The Surf City Swing Bridge closed to traffic on December 5, 2018 when the new high rise bridge officially opened to traffic.

Wenzel said the 53 minute documentary “Swing Bridge Memories” took him about a year and a half to make. It includes locals who grew up on Topsail Island decades ago, a historian and a local fishermen. Click here to watch the trailer.

“This film is a gift to the community which has generously supported my photography,” Wenzel said.

Wenzel plans to hold a public screening of the documentary in the fall. Then, he said it will be available to stream online. He also plans to make DVD copies. The release date is still to be determined.