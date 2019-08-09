Wilmington woman warns about blue algae after 3 dogs die hours after apparent exposure

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman is devastated after her three dogs suddenly died yesterday after an afternoon of playing in and around water. Now she wants to warn other dog owners about the potential dangers in our own backyards.

Melissa Martin says she took her dogs to play with a neighbor’s dog last night at a pond. Her larger dog Harpo was swimming. The two smaller dogs were not.

She says after she took them home to give them a bath the dogs began seizing. She rushed them to the emergency vet, but it was too late.

After speaking with poison control Martin says the vet determined it was cyanobacteria, more commonly known at blue-green algae.

“We just brought our dogs here to have a good time,” Martin said. “We were with other dogs. The other dog is totally fine. For some reason ours just didn’t… we lost them within three hours. I mean, we joke that we used to give our dogs bottled water. We would never put them in a situation like this. They were everything.”

There is a no trespassing sign near the pond, but Martin says she came from a different direction and didn’t see it.