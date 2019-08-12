West Nile Virus found in mosquito in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A test has found West Nile Virus in a mosquito in New Hanover County.

According to a news release from New Hanover County, one mosquito pool in a trap near Greenville Loop Road tested positive for the virus. The county says the public should not be alarmed, but should be vigilant in protecting themselves from mosquito bites.

New Hanover County says its Public Health Department’s Vector Control Division monitors mosquito activity throughout the county, including coastal areas, and helps control the mosquito population through active surveillance, community education, larviciding to target larvae and breeding sites, and mosquito spraying with EPA-registered pesticide.

“While human incidence of West Nile Virus is rare, it is a dangerous disease with no cure or vaccine for people, so residents should protect themselves by preventing mosquito bites,” Public Health Director Phillip Tarte said in a statement. “Use EPA approved insect repellent, wear long sleeves and pants and limit outdoor activity at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are known to be most active.”

The county says Vector Control will continue monitoring activities throughout the county, and is increasing surveillance and control in the area of Greenville Loop Road. Spraying along Greenville Loop Road will take place Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m., weather permitting.

To report mosquito activity or concerns, and sign up for spraying alerts, visit PublicHealth.NHCgov.com and click “mosquito control.”