5th Quarter Season Preview: Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– The battle of Brunswick County went the way of the West Brunswick Trojans in 2018 as they finished with a 5-6 record, but just missed out on a playoff spot finishing 4th in the Mideastern Conference.

The expectations are sky high for West Brunswick headed into 2019 with 22 seniors on the roster. Their head coach has all the confidence in the world in his Trojan squad.

“We have a football team that I think is going to make this community proud,”said West Brunswick head coach Brett Hickman. “Hopefully in October were in a fight for not only the number one seed in the 3A portion, but maybe the whole prize of winning the championship.”

2018 was Hickman’s first year as the West Brunswick head coach, he implemented a new offensive scheme that awhile to progress. The upperclassman say now that they have a year under their belt they are ready to take the next step.

“It has changed a lot this off season not coming into a whole new offensive program and everything with a new coach,”said West Brunswick senior William Mcrainey. “We got our mentality down now and were getting the bond back we’ve missed.”

West Brunswick will open up their 2019 season on the road in South Carolina taking on Socastee.

NORTH BRUNSWICK

The North Brunswick Scorpions are coming off a season where went 2-9 and 1-6 in the Mideastern Conference, but their record might be a little miss leading.

The Scorpions lost four games by less than a touchdown last year, but things are looking up headed into 2019. North Brunswick returns a majority of their skills players on both sides of the football and their excited for the upcoming season.

“We are in far better shape now than we were a year ago,”said North Brunswick head coach Bryan Davis. “It doesn’t always turn into into something victorious, but I feel more confident.”

The expectations are there for North Brunswick this season to make a leap in the Mideastern Conference, but they don’t want to get ahead of themselves.

“We are just going to do our very best to make sure we focus on us,”says Davis. “We have to do the things that we can do and do them better than we did last year for sure.”

North Brunswick will begin their 2019 season with a tough task on the road at Whiteville on August 23rd.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK

In Southport the South Brunswick Cougars are in their 4th year under head coach Rocky Lewis. Last season, the Cougars were riding high after their going through their non-conference schedule with a 3-1 record, but ran into trouble in the MEC finishing the season 4-7.

South Brunswick lost a few offensive standouts to graduation this past season, including quarterback Mason Phillips and running back Dayshon Lee. The expectations won’t change though as the players on the roster are more than capable of helping the team climb back up the totem pole in the conference standings.

“We could win 10 games or we could win two, but a lot of that depends on the injury bug,” says South Brunswick head coach Rocky Lewis. “We are hoping to stay healthy if we do that were expecting good things.”

Mistake late in the season in 2018 cost South Brunswick a shot at a playoff spot. They know if things are going to change for the better this fall they will have to sharpen up and do the little things right.

“We just can’t give up big plays, we have to fly around and make the plays we know we can,” said South Brunswick senior John Porter.

South Brunswick will open up their 2019 regular season on the road at West Bladen on August 23rd.