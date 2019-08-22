One Love Tennis headed back to the US Open

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The kids at the One Love Tennis program are once again preparing for a trip of a lifetime. They will leave Wilmington on Friday to attend the US Open tennis tournament in New York City.

The kids will attend the Open and even have the chance to showcase their skills on one of tennis’s biggest stages with a hitting demonstration. A handful of the One Love Tennis players have been going to the Open for a few years, but the excitement of a new year never goes away.

“It has me so excited because it’s not an everyday thing, not everybody gets to do this,”said One Love Tennis player Aaliyah Jones.

The experiences don’t stop at playing on the courts for One Love.

They will have the opportunity to be on hand when a statue is unveiled for Wilmington’s own and African American tennis legend Althea Gibson. The statue will commemorate the career of Gibson and look back on her historic win at the U.S. Nationals in 1957, which turned into the U.S. Open.

Lenny Simpson the founder of One Love Tennis says he owes his passion for the game and his playing career to both Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson and can’t wait for the kids to have such an amazing opportunity.

“These kids have been with me for sometime and for them to be at the Open with me during this occasion it means everything,”says Simpson. “These kids get to see the grassroots of Wilmington tennis and it truly does not get any better than that.”

The main draw for the US Open will get underway on Monday morning at 11:00 a.m., you can follow One Love Tennis right here on WWAY.