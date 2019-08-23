Coastal Christian volleyball takes care of business against South Brunswick

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Coastal Christian High School volleyball team stayed hot on Thursday night picking up the straight sweep over South Brunswick, (25-12, 25-9, 25-18).

Anna Dudley Wetherill led the Centurions offensively finishing with 12 kills and two aces. Kora Beth Witzenman had 32 assists at setter.

The win improves Coastal Christian’s record to 6-2, while South Brunswick falls to now 1-2 overall.

South Brunswick will take on Cape Fear Academy next Thursday, while Coastal Christian will be on the road at New Hanover on Monday night.